UPDATE: Nye County Republicans have issued a response after a publishing a letter on Friday claiming that "Trump will be president for another four years."
The letter has since drawn criticism on social media and from one member of Nevada's congressional delegation and from Nevada's attorney general, who say it incites criminal acts such as the attack on the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Dec. 6.
Chairman Chris Zimmerman said in the response, which was posted on the Nye County Republican Central Committee Facebook page on Monday, that the letter was intended for Nye County Republicans only, and that nothing in the letter "supported anything seditious" and was a lawful exercise of the First Amendment.
He added that the letter was intended to members could "be prepared," but does not specify for what.
"Given the widespread closing of accounts in social media, including the unprecedented action of closing the president’s account, we would hold that this letter simply exercises our first amendment right to express a summary of thoughts so our membership could be prepared. If the reader thinks for a moment, when a storm is approaching with the possibility of tornadoes, alerts are given with steps to prepare even if no tornado appears. Is this any different?" the message said.
In the statement, Zimmerman also expresses belief that the media have not portrayed President Donald Trump honestly.
Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen issued a joint statement on Monday urging for an investigation of the chairman, saying that the letter "denies basic facts."
"In light of the events of January 6, 2021 that have resulted in the death of six people, including two U.S. Capitol Police officers, we are urging that the threats described in this letter be taken seriously," the statement said.
The full statement from the senators is available here:
As you can see, the letter, published January 8, 2021, denies basic facts about the 2020 election and falsely claims that President Trump – not President-elect Biden – will be inaugurated on January 20th ... The letter goes on to claim without evidence that there is a plot involving Vice President Mike Pence to overthrow President Trump, and refers readers to Lin Wood’s posts on Parler, where Mr. Wood recently called for Vice President Pence’s execution. The letter describes being in a ‘battle for our republic’ and ends by saying that "It’s 1776 all over again!”
The full Facebook post on the Nye County Republican Central Committee Facebook page is available here:
Update 1/10/21
With the publishing of the “Letter from the Chairman” on January 8th what has followed has been nothing short of shocking. After much discussion, we felt it would be wise to post this update to address some concerning assumptions and accusations.
We have been overwhelmed with responses of support and encouragement from so many across our country and worldwide. Prayers, thanks, and more have been shared. We endeavored to answer calls and emails at the beginning before we truly realized the far reaching aspects of this through social media. If we don’t answer your calls or emails at this point, it is not because we do not care: we just can’t keep up with the flow of exponentially increasing numbers of contacts.
This was intended to be a letter to our local membership only. A worldwide viral audience was never in view. Members regularly share their views and this was no different.
Nothing in the letter was original to me. I have no “inside” access to the administration so what was posted was simply a summary of things that are readily available for any willing to do the research which was then provided to the membership for their consideration. As chairman, I have no way to force anyone (nor would I want it) to think in any particular way.
Nye county has always been Trump country so we don’t see it as out of the ordinary to believe our president when he says he will never give up. We have had four years of incredible growth in the economy, advances in freedoms, and more under the Trump presidency so we find it difficult to believe that the media’s portrayal of him now to be accurate.
Lin Wood, cited in the letter as a source, called out Pence for treason many days before this letter was published, among many others.
There was nothing in the letter that included, implied, or supported anything seditious. In fact, as we fielded calls with questions we recommended to people to take care of their families, pray for our country, and connect/serve your neighbors (regardless of political positions). We told nobody to rise up or do anything other than these. We encourage community involvement.
We would ask the reader to discern, based on the above clarifications, if the letter published is actually any problem at all. Given the widespread closing of accounts in social media, including the unprecedented action of closing the president’s account, we would hold that this letter simply exercises our first amendment right to express a summary of thoughts so our membership could be prepared. If the reader thinks for a moment, when a storm is approaching with the possibility of tornadoes, alerts are given with steps to prepare even if no tornado appears. Is this any different?
In closing, the letter referenced 1776: the year the Declaration of Independence was signed with the following words included:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Surely, grandfathers told their grandchildren about the unusual events they saw and lived through. We are in unusual days now and so we will be telling our grandchildren about them as well. To the reader we make this request: understand that you, your family, or your neighbor may be feeling hitherto unknown levels of stress in these strange times. Let them know you care, let them know you want to help, and try to uplift spirits that may feel crushed. They may disagree with you but that has never stopped America from serving them truly from the heart.
May God bless America and our president.
-- Chris Zimmerman, Chairman, Nye County Republicans
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford issued the following response on Monday:
As we have learned last week, words may lead to actions, and both have consequences. Those peddling conspiracy theories and lies must take personal responsibility for their words and the consequences of pushing these lies on a public looking for guidance. This includes the leader of a local political organization whose recent letter lends to the inflamed passions that likewise led to the insurrection we all just experienced.
Let’s be clear: If so-called "evidence" of widespread voter fraud was so clear and convincing, it would have been persuasive to any of the many, many courts that heard challenges to the election. Yet judges across the country rejected these claims for one reason: These claims are false. As we have seen, perpetuating these lies or standing quietly aside as others do so in your name has deadly consequences. I will not so quietly stand and, instead, expressly denounce these lies.
Our nation is at a crossroads ... Every elected official and community leader faces a choice. Will you accept the will of the people in this election, even if you were disappointed by the outcome, and channel your energy to unifying our country? Or will you continue to baselessly lie and defame our democracy and your fellow Americans who risked their health to ensure every eligible citizen could exercise their right to vote in a pandemic?
Since its inception, our nation has endeavored to create a ‘more perfect union.’ I was raised as a true patriot, believing that America is the world's best example of democracy, albeit one that requires consistent improvement. The hope and steadfast belief in our democracy has always been a guiding star. Even in the midst of the Civil War, as blood was spilled just miles away from our Nation's capital by brother fighting brother, the construction of the Capitol Dome continued rising high into the skyline. Our country, including my ancestors, kept building the seat of our democracy because we believed in its inevitability. Now, over 100 years later, the flag of traitors flew in those hallowed halls, and blood was spilled on its doorsteps to stop one of our most sacred features -- the peaceful transition of power.
What is at stake is nothing short of allowing our children to be the first generation of Americans to grow up without steadfast confidence in America's democracy and our Nation's exceptionalism. Failure is unacceptable. That’s why I’ll continue the work toward re-affirming that our Country is, indeed, ‘one Nation, under God, Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
The Nye County District Attorney's Office responded saying they will not tolerate violence. Nye County DA Chris Arabia said the sheriff nor he were aware of any plans regarding political violence. Read the full statement below:
My office will not tolerate political violence of any kind. This office represents all the people of Nye County regardless of political affiliation. If you are a victim of political violence, I would urge you to contact law enforcement. We will then decide how to handle any cases submitted to us based on the evidence not the politics.
Regardless of what you may have heard or read, people should know that Sheriff Wehrly and I are unaware of anyone in Nye County planning political violence or any illegal action against any political opponents or governments, either here or outside the County.
Nye County Republican Central Committee Chairman Chris Zimmerman recently sent out an email update predicting, among other things, “high profile arrests” of people in “high offices,” activation of the Emergency Broadcast System, resort to the Insurrection Act, the inauguration of President Trump on January 20, and major internet outages.
I’ve reviewed Mr. Zimmerman’s letter in light of the widespread concerns that it was a call to insurrection or violence. First, neither Chairman Zimmerman nor the Committee speak for my office or the County government. That said, the letter does seem mostly to consist of predictions and commentary. In my opinion, it doesn’t incite the reader to engage in unlawful violence and as such, it falls under the protection of the First Amendment.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Representative Steven Horsford on Sunday responded to a letter from the Nye County GOP chairman claiming "Trump will be president for another four years."
In the letter, published Jan. 8, Nye County GOP Chairman Chris Zimmerman claims President Donald Trump did not concede. He refers to multiple unfounded conspiracy theories and claims those inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday were "Antifa," rather than Trump's followers.
Zimmerman listed several events he expected to happen prior to President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration, including to expect Trump to be inaugurated on Jan. 20. "It’s 1776 all over again!" he wrote at the letter's end.
Rep. Horsford published the following statement on Twitter:
As representative of #NV04, where Nye County is, I have news for the Chairman. It’s not 1776 and the failed attempt of a coup involving some Republicans is sedition against the will of the people and our democracy. Any suggestion otherwise is a refusal to accept reality.
Zimmerman, your seditious letter is now being publicized—suggesting the President-elect will not be inaugurated. This effort to intentionally stoke division and incite criminal acts against our government must be rejected and condemned by everyone who believes in our democracy.
To date, the failed coup on Jan 6th resulted in 6 deaths, including 2 US Capitol Police Officers. I’m calling on my Republican colleagues to condemn Zimmerman’s letter, affirm the election results, and reject any and all forms of insurrection against our federal government.
Zimmerman, your letter is not patriotism and it must be removed. Every Republican in Nevada needs to condemn these lies and this assault on America. President-designate @JoeBiden and Vice President-designate @KamalaHarris will take office on January 20th.
