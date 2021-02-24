Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

UNITED STATES - MARCH 10: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Democrats lunch on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. 

 Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced Wednesday that she will run for a second term.

In a post shared on Twitter, Cortez Masto said she has "worked in the Senate to protect the interests of working families and make sure Nevadans have an advocate in Washington." She added, "I’m not done delivering for our state."

In 2016, Cortez Masto became the first woman from Nevada and the first Latina elected to the United States Senate, her website notes.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

