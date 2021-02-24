LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced Wednesday that she will run for a second term.
In a post shared on Twitter, Cortez Masto said she has "worked in the Senate to protect the interests of working families and make sure Nevadans have an advocate in Washington." She added, "I’m not done delivering for our state."
I’ve worked tirelessly in the Senate to protect the interests of working families and make sure Nevadans have an advocate in Washington - and I’m not done delivering for our state.— CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) February 24, 2021
So today, I’m launching my re-election campaign! #NVSen pic.twitter.com/w7S4n6ZWSu
In 2016, Cortez Masto became the first woman from Nevada and the first Latina elected to the United States Senate, her website notes.
