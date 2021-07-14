LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to address the worsening drought in Nevada, and it aims to re-use and recycle local wastewater.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced the Large Scale Water Recycling and Drought Resiliency Investment Act to combat drought and protect the water supply of millions of Americans living in Nevada and other western states, including California and Arizona.
The act would create a grant program for large scale water recycling plants to help conserve water.
Cortez Masto's office said the projects could produce enough water to serve more than 500,000 homes in Nevada and Southern California.
Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen was an original co-sponsor of this bill. Nevada Rep. Susie Lee co-introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.