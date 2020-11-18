LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another lawsuit was filed against the Clark County Elections Department alleging issues with the 2020 general election.
Jim Marchant, a Republican who ran for U.S. House District 4 in Las Vegas, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria, alleging that the department failed to authenticate ballots properly before they were sent out. Marchant alleges that this led to 90,000 inactive ballots being sent out in Clark County.
"The Clark County elections department then did not do any signature verification and did not count the signatures brought back to them," Marchant said in a media release. "Joe Gloria did not follow state law when they decided not to verify signatures of people voting during the 2020 General Election."
Marchant is asking for a special election due to the alleged error. In the Las Vegas area, officials identified six people who voted twice, Gloria told elected county commissioners. They urged Gloria to track Nevada Secretary of State investigations of those cases for possible prosecution. No other alleged cases of voter fraud have been verified.
“The complaints ... misstate and misrepresent evidence,” county spokesman Dan Kulin said in the statement, “and parrot erroneous allegations made by partisans without first-hand knowledge of the facts.”
According to court records, a hearing on the lawsuit will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. in Clark County District Court.
Marchant was the Republican challenger to incumbent Steven Horsford. Horsford won the race by just over 16,000 votes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
