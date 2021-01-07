LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Representative Dina Titus on Thursday issued a statement calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Titus, who voted to impeach President Trump in December of 2019, released the following statement:
President Trump incited a violent mob of domestic terrorists who attempted to disrupt the peaceful transition of power and destroy our democracy,” said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). “He is a clear and present danger to the republic. If given the opportunity, I would vote to impeach him again.
Titus joins numerous House members who are calling for President Trump to be impeached, including Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, who announced his call for Trump to be impeached on Wednesday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday also called on the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office, says he shouldn't be president "one day" longer.
Thursday afternoon, Rep. Susie Lee joined in calling for Trump to be removed from office. In a statement, Lee said he "deserves to be removed from office, whether by invoking the 25th Amendment, impeachment, or resignation."
President Trump’s primary duty is to protect the American people. Not only did he fail to uphold that duty yesterday, he actively incited the attack on lawmakers in the Capitol and on our democracy itself. For that, he deserves to be removed from office, whether by invoking the 25th Amendment, impeachment, or resignation. While I fully support his removal, without broad bipartisan support, the likelihood of removing Donald Trump from office in the next 13 days is extremely low. Especially after the political theater that consumed the Electoral College certification process in Congress, we owe it to our constituents to be honest.
Ultimately, yesterday showed me that our democracy is fragile. We have a lot of work to do to heal the wounds that have divided our country, especially as we recover from this unprecedented pandemic. I look forward to doing just that in 13 days when Joe Biden is sworn in as President.
(1) comment
Dina taxitus another worthless liberal communist!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.