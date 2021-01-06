LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following protests by supporters of President Trump Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Today, a woman is dead because President Trump encouraged insurrection against our government and duly-elected leaders.— Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 7, 2021
We cannot allow another day to pass without accountability for the harm this President has caused. President Trump must be impeached and removed from office. pic.twitter.com/g1NgGiLD9Z
Horsford issued the following statement:
For the first time since the War of 1812, the United States Capitol was breached today. The violence and insurrection that I witnessed was in direct conflict with the ideals and principles that uphold our democratic institutions, and they are unprecedented in modern times.
As duly-elected members of Congress, we have the awesome responsibility to report the certification of the Electoral College on January 6th as outlined in the Constitution. Today, President Trump attempted to prevent us from completing this responsibility and disrupted democracy.
Later tonight, Congress will return to report out the certified results of the election. Republicans who were attempting to challenge these results must immediately drop their objections and allow the process to proceed without further chaos or obstruction. Should they refuse, they must resign after contributing to the domestic terrorism we witnessed today.
Instead of leading the nation today, President Trump used his bully pulpit to encourage insurrection and incite violence. He endangered the lives of members of Congress, the hard-working staff of the Capitol Hill Complex and Capitol Police.
These actions were avoidable. This did not have to happen. Those responsible must be held accountable.
After years of corruption, abdicating his constitutional responsibility as President and refusing to concede to an election he lost by more than 8 million votes, today’s attempted coup was a direct attack on the will of the people. As a result, a woman is dead because this President incited violence against our government and its duly-elected leaders.
Enough is enough. We cannot allow another day to pass without accountability for the harm this President has caused.
It is clear that the Vice President and Cabinet are unwilling to exercise their sworn oath to support and defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. After today’s violence, I have no other choice but to fulfill my own Constitutional responsibility and call for President Trump’s removal.
President Trump must be impeached and removed from office immediately.
