LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Representative Dina Titus on Thursday issued a statement calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Titus, who voted to impeach President Trump in December of 2019, released the following statement:
President Trump incited a violent mob of domestic terrorists who attempted to disrupt the peaceful transition of power and destroy our democracy,” said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). “He is a clear and present danger to the republic. If given the opportunity, I would vote to impeach him again.
Titus joins numerous House members who are calling for President Trump to be impeached, including Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, who announced his call for Trump to be impeached on Wednesday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday also called on the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office, says he shouldn't be president "one day" longer.
