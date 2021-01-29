LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus is calling for the removal of controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In a statement from Titus' office, Titus cites Greene's ongoing conspiracy theories about the 1 Oct. shooting and other conspiracy theories as the reason to remove her from Congress. Titus was a co-sponsor of a resolution to remove Greene.
“Congresswoman Greene has encouraged executing politicians who disagree with her,” Titus said in a statement. “Her presence on the House floor is a legitimate security concern.
"She made the deranged allegation that 1 October – the darkest day in our city’s history – was a government plot," Titus continued. "The victims’ families, the survivors, and our first responders deserve far better than having that vile ignorance spewed in the halls of Congress. She has openly embraced similarly disgraceful conspiracy theories about September 11th and the Parkland school shooting."
In a video recently shared on social media, Greene alleges that the 1 Oct. shooting was a plot to kill supporters of the Second Amendment. Greene suggested that the Route 91 Festival was targeted due to the likelihood that country music fans would also be Trump supporters. It wasn't immediately clear when Greene filmed the video.
Here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene talking about the Vegas mass shooting just to remind us all that she’s a dangerous crazy person...pic.twitter.com/fhYzb2g1Hk— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 28, 2021
“I did not make this decision lightly," Titus said. "In my ten years of public service in the U.S. House of Representatives, I have never called for the removal of anyone from Congress. This time is different.”
Greene made headlines after an evaluation of her social media showed she indicated support for executing prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Greene also filed articles of impeachment against Pres. Joe Biden the day after his inauguration.
Taxitus is like Andrea Mitchell,waiting to attack anyone associated with opposed views of the communist leftist liberals! Me me me little privilege with a big head !
