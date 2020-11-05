LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Secretary of State's office begin releasing updated vote results at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The results will be updated one county at a time, officials said.
Currently, the updated vote totals are:
597,353 49.5% - Joe Biden
585,311 48.5% - Donald Trump
The current updated difference: 12,042 vote lead for Joe Biden.
To track the latest updates from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, visit: https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
