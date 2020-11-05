Election 2018 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Secretary of State's office begin releasing updated vote results at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The results will be updated one county at a time, officials said.

Currently, the updated vote totals are:

597,353 49.5% - Joe Biden

585,311 48.5% - Donald Trump

The current updated difference: 12,042 vote lead for Joe Biden.

To track the latest updates from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, visit: https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

