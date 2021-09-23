LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Police Union on Thursday announced its endorsement of Dean Heller for Nevada governor.
Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor on Monday, declaring that he would oppose state mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state.
According to AP, upon entering the race, Heller immediately becomes the most well-known candidate on a long list of challengers hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Other Republicans running in next year's June primary include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, and businessmen Guy Nohra.
The union provided the following statement on their endorsement of Heller:
Nevada police officers have been chastised and demonized under this current governor, Steve Sisolak. In the last year alone, Gov. Sisolak’s administration has stalled our collective bargaining agreement, raised the cost of our health insurance, docked our uniform allowance, and ignored dozens of requests for better working conditions through the pandemic. Gov. Sisolak has been the most anti-union, anti-police governor we have ever worked for.
Former U.S. Senator Dean Heller recognizes public safety as a primary function of government. Heller is against the 'defund the police' movement, which Sisolak and others have encouraged. Heller is for safe neighborhoods, while Sisolak’s policies have driven-up crime and violence across Nevada. Simply put, the Nevada Police Union is endorsing Dean Heller for Nevada Governor because he supports us and Sisolak doesn’t.
