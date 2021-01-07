LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada police union on Thursday released a statement on the events in Capitol Hill Jan. 6 in which protestors in support of Donald Trump attacked police and invaded government buildings.
The statement said it condemns "the overarching disrespect for authority." It also said that Nevada law enforcement are "not prepared for an attack like the one we saw yesterday" and advocated for increased investment in police and public safety.
"The Nevada Police Union stands with our brave sisters and brothers of law enforcement who once again faced a chaotic and angry mob, this time in our nation’s Capitol. Vastly outnumbered and dispersed, they protected the members of Congress and restored order and peace to the grounds. We condemn acts of violence, insurrection and overarching disrespect for authority.
While we await an investigation into how the breach of the capitol building was able to occur, there is one thing we can assert now. Here in Nevada, law enforcement is not fully staffed, trained, equipped, or prepared for an attack like the one we saw yesterday.
The proper investment in public safety has been neglected for decades. Now is the time to modernize the state police, increase officer training, and draw on federal funds to provide more resources to prepare us for future events of unrest and violence," said Matthew Kaplan, president of the Nevada Police Union.
The Nevada Police Union calls upon our state leaders to help us restore the respect for authority and find effective solutions towards building a strong state police force, one that can keep this great state safe."
