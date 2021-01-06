LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called today's events "the opposite of patriotic."
The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic -- it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021
HARRY REID
"My first job in Washington was as a United States Capitol police officer. At that time and even today, I never could've imagined the turmoil we're seeing in the nation's capitol. My thoughts are with everyone working there.
"What is happening today is disgraceful, anti-democratic and goes against everything for which our country stands.
"Donald Trump has been stoking unrest with his lies, misinformation and disdain for the institutions of our country. The damage he’s done to the country is enormous."Republicans who have followed him down his chosen path have helped damage and desecrate what was before Trump a proud, respectful political party. I believe in a strong two-party system. Trump and his enablers have destroyed the Republican party and it is up to Republicans with the courage to speak out against Trump to reestablish the once-proud Republican brand."
REP. STEVEN HORSFORD
Following protests by supporters of President Trump Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
For the first time since the War of 1812, the United States Capitol was breached today. The violence and insurrection that I witnessed was in direct conflict with the ideals and principles that uphold our democratic institutions, and they are unprecedented in modern times.
As duly-elected members of Congress, we have the awesome responsibility to report the certification of the Electoral College on January 6th as outlined in the Constitution. Today, President Trump attempted to prevent us from completing this responsibility and disrupted democracy.
Later tonight, Congress will return to report out the certified results of the election. Republicans who were attempting to challenge these results must immediately drop their objections and allow the process to proceed without further chaos or obstruction. Should they refuse, they must resign after contributing to the domestic terrorism we witnessed today.
Instead of leading the nation today, President Trump used his bully pulpit to encourage insurrection and incite violence. He endangered the lives of members of Congress, the hard-working staff of the Capitol Hill Complex and Capitol Police.
These actions were avoidable. This did not have to happen. Those responsible must be held accountable.
After years of corruption, abdicating his constitutional responsibility as President and refusing to concede to an election he lost by more than 8 million votes, today’s attempted coup was a direct attack on the will of the people. As a result, a woman is dead because this President incited violence against our government and its duly-elected leaders.
Enough is enough. We cannot allow another day to pass without accountability for the harm this President has caused.
It is clear that the Vice President and Cabinet are unwilling to exercise their sworn oath to support and defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. After today’s violence, I have no other choice but to fulfill my own Constitutional responsibility and call for President Trump’s removal.
President Trump must be impeached and removed from office immediately.
My statement on today's violence at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Cx3WehCZOH— Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 6, 2021
REP. SUSIE LEE
Nevada Rep. Susie Lee talked with FOX5 by phone as she sheltered-in-place in the Capitol.
“I think Senator Lankford was speaking and that’s when you saw the breach of the capitol they broke into the senate floor and it was just a horrifying visual to watch, I was in my office,” Rep. Lee said.
Rep. Lee said at the beginning of the day there were some indications that protests could turn violent but what happened was beyond what any of them expected.
“Right now, I think a lot of us are in shock that this would happen. That the capitol would be breached in such a way. I mean seeing protesters sitting in the president’s chair in the senate in the woman of the house’s chair, I mean those are incredibly disturbing pictures. I mean when I come to work every day capitol police have been there to protect us and seeing them be overrun by protesters in that breach was obviously very scary,” Rep. Lee said.
She said the president and some of her colleagues "fueled the flames."
“Basically the president and his allies fueled the flame of this with these conspiracy theories with basically baseless claims that the election was stolen from him when it was proven over and over again it was not. To me it was just an incredibly dangerous time and there was damage done to this country.”
Once lawmakers were given the all clear and Congress reconvened, FOX5 spoke with Rep. Lee again on Zoom.
“The attack on our democracy just makes it even more important now than ever to understand just how fragile our democracy is. But more importantly is the bedrock of that democracy is our free and fair election and the peaceful transfers of powers. So I’m looking forward, I’m watching on CSPAN as I speak. They started the debate in the Senate. I’m looking forward to us not- not being intimidated from doing our job,” Rep. Lee said.
She said she went into the day frustrated that she might have to defend Nevada’s election when normally, counting the electoral college votes would be a very ceremonious and mundane day.
“To me, spending an entire day, going through what I term as political theater, when we know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be certified at the end of the day and they will be sworn in 14 days and I look forward to it, I look forward to getting to work with them,” Rep. Lee said.
To the violent extremists in our Capitol: Just so you know, you failed. We will return to the Capitol tonight to begin certification of the 2020 election. You won’t stop us from fulfilling that duty and upholding our democracy.— Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) January 6, 2021
SUPERINTENDENT JARA
I am appalled about what is currently occurring at the U.S. Capitol. We teach our children how important and valuable our democracy is every day. Healthy behavior must be modeled. We can do better for our children.— Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) January 6, 2021
REP. DINA TITUS
As I shelter in place, lawless domestic terrorists encouraged by the President of the United States are attempting to destroy our democracy. They will not succeed.— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 6, 2021
SEN. JACKY ROSEN
The violent attacks we are seeing on our democracy today are reprehensible. It’s time for us as a nation to come together and denounce hate and violence. Together, we will overcome and rebuild our nation.— Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) January 6, 2021
GOV. STEVE SISOLAK
SEN. CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO
We, as lawmakers, can’t give in to the fear or hatred we saw today. I’m speaking on the Senate floor to call upon all of my colleagues to vote down this objection to the Electoral College results and protect our democracy. WATCH live here ➡️ https://t.co/E7WhGHVmTn— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) January 7, 2021
ATTORNEY GENERAL AARON FORD
What we are experiencing in our Nation’s Capitol is a terrifying attack on our democratic republic. I’m praying that no one else is harmed in this violent attempt to overthrow our government, and I’m praying for our Country on this a dark day in our history.May God Bless us.— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) January 6, 2021
ASSEMBLYMAN JIM WHEELER
Anyone causing violence in the Capital should be immediately arrested and prosecuted. Same standard as those who caused violence in our cities before. Let our representatives do Thier work.— Jim Wheeler (@Wheeler4Nevada) January 6, 2021
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Maga scum at it again....no surprise! Bunch of cult cry babies! Losers!
Gee, they were quiet when antifa was rioting in Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis.
Read a history book dumb dumb!
Is this all you can come up with commie: Read a book? Go back to your basement, your caretaker is looking for you. Time for your meds.
Actually rioting has been universally condemned. These thugs have desecrated the temple of democracy and freedom and put our rightly elected representatives in danger. These acts are unamerican, unpatriotic, and treasonous.
Tell that to all the Democratic mayors in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis that allowed rioting and looting. "Rightly elected representatives" is now an oxymoron saying. I rescinded my voter registration today. There are no two parties anymore. There is only one. Welcome to our banana republic.
Protesters needed in Carson city ,nv and get rid of sizelscum & few other criminals up there !
Sisolak is the reason your old a$$ isn't dead or on a hospital bed right now ret@rd
I have no problem with protesters, but there is no place in civilized American society for rioters and thugs like we saw today.
