LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of the Nevada National Guard supporting the Presidential Inauguration this week in Washington, D.C., helped rescue a woman after a car crash Monday in Virginia.
According to Nevada National Guard, Capts. Tana Gurule and Tyler Wistisen, both of 1-221st Cavalry, and First Lt. Michael Flury were stopped in separate vehicles at an intersection in Fairfax County, Virginia, when they witnessed a car with a single, female driver traveling at a high rate of speed slam into a cement wall.
Gurule, a Las Vegas police officer with EMT training, "sprang into action" and pulled the windshield off of the women's vehicle, Nevada National Guard said in a Facebook post. Gurule found a pulse, and opened the victim's airway, according to the Guard.
“She looked deceased but gulped a huge gasp of air when her airway was opened,” Gurule, the commander of the Cavalry's Forward Support Company, is quoted as saying. “She was alive, thank God.”
Emergency responders had to use the “jaws of life” – hydraulic spreader-cutters – to extradite the woman from the vehicle, the Guard said.
Hospital officials informed Gurule that the driver is had two broken ankles and a broken femur, but is no longer in critical condition.
According to the Nevada National Guard, Gurule is one of about 250 Nevada National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supporting the Presidential Inauguration Wednesday.
In the post, officials said that in 2017, Gurule was recognized by President Trump for her evacuation of victims following the Route 91 festival shooting in Las Vegas.
