LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Innovation Zone, as proposed by the Nevada Governor, won't be coming to the state just yet.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced plans to create a joint committee to study the concept of Innovation Zones outside the current 2021 Legislative Session, tabling a proposed bill. Sisolak first announced the concept of Innovation Zones during the 2021 State of the State address.
“I recognize there are limitations that come with a biennial 120-day session – never mind one taking place in the midst of a historic pandemic that requires state officials and legislators to direct their energies to the impact of COVID and the critical response needed,” Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Monday. “Innovation Zones is a bold proposal for our State that deserves additional attention and discussion – and not under the pressure of less than 40 remaining days in the current legislative session. I know that legislators, stakeholders and Nevadans still have questions, and I want those questions to be discussed and answered.
"I want people to be enthusiastic about this opportunity, not skeptical about a fast-tracked bill," Sisolak continued. "Nevadans deserve that, and I believe this Special Joint Committee is a perfect solution to explore this economic opportunity.”
An Innovation Zone would be a sub-governing community.
“It is not a 'company town'-that’s not what it is. Examples of these innovations include Blockchain, autonomous technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, wireless technology, biometrics and renewable resource technology,” Governor Sisolak said in February.
At the center of this proposal is Blockchains, LLC, a cryptocurrency company. On their website it said they purchased 67,000 acres of land in Storey County, Nevada. They said the purpose is to build a high-tech community run on digital currency.
Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker Jason Frierson both expressed support for the governor's special join committee to allow legislators and Nevadans to understand the proposal.
The committee would review the Innovation Zone concept and surrounding issues and would submit a report with recommendations to the Legislative Commission and the governor by Dec. 31.
