LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak said that President Donald Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of states' election processes were "misleading, dangerous, and -- most concerningly -- false."
In a statement issued Thursday night, the governor addressed Trump's message given during a press conference earlier in the day.
“President Trump’s comments to the American people tonight on the election were misleading, dangerous, and - most concerningly - false.
It was clear that the intent of his message was to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of our election processes and system, which in turn undermines one of the core pillars of our democracy.
Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and I continue to have the utmost confidence in the abilities of Nevada’s local election officials and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to accurately count every eligible vote cast in the Silver State.
Our election administration officials are required to keep counting under state law and that is exactly what they’ll do until every vote is counted. Despite national pressure, our election officials and public servants continue to prioritize accuracy and fairness in this process. That should make all Nevadans proud.
I ask all Nevadans to support our election workers, trust this process and respect the results when they are certified as final.”
- Gov. Steve Sisolak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.