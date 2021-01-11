LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in support of Sen. Yvanna Cancela's resignation.
Sen. Cancela will be transitioning to a position with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the statement from Gov. Sisolak.
"I am so proud of Yvanna’s accomplishments thus far in her career and I am eager to follow her journey forward to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services," Gov. Sisolak said.
The statement notes that the governor's office will process and submit a declaration of vacancy to the Clark County Commission, which will appoint a successor to Senate District 10, per statute.
While I am incredibly sad to see her leave Nevada, I am confident the State will always remain close to Sen. @YvannaCancela's heart. I consider her a dear friend and on behalf of the State, thank her for her service & look forward to working with her to navigate these challenges pic.twitter.com/2UEs938DV9— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 11, 2021
Gov. Sisolak's statement can be read below:
While I am incredibly sad to see her leave Nevada, I am confident the Battle Born State will always remain close to Senator Cancela’s heart. I am so proud of Yvanna’s accomplishments thus far in her career and I am eager to follow her journey forward to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where so many people will be able to benefit from her relentless dedication to public service and equity.
Yvanna has always been a strong advocate for workers and for improving healthcare systems to serve those in need – including work to increase drug cost transparency. All of Nevada’s communities, including our immigrant communities, are stronger because of Yvanna’s steadfast commitment to breaking barriers and elevating voices that can often go unheard.”
There is no doubt that Nevada will benefit from having a leader who understands the challenges states face as we navigate this pandemic and continue working toward expanding access to healthcare. On behalf of the State of Nevada, we thank Senator Cancela for her service and look forward to working with her to navigate these great challenges.”
The Governor’s Office will process and submit a declaration of vacancy to the Clark County Commission which will appoint a successor to Senate District 10, per statute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.