LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada voters face one of the longest ballots ever this election, including five ballot measures.
Information about each question, as well as arguments in favor or against the measures, is included with sample ballots that were mailed to every Nevada resident. They can also be viewed online via the Clark County website.
Note that there is no question 5, so voters are expected to decide on ballot questions 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.
Here's what you need to know about all six:
BALLOT QUESTION 1: BOARD OF REGENTS
Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove provisions governing the election and duties of the Board of Regents and its control and management of the State University and require the Legislature to provide by law for the State University’s governance, control, and management and the reasonable protection of individual academic freedom at Nevada’s public higher education institutions; and (2) revise the administration of certain federal land grant proceeds dedicated for the benefit of certain departments of the State University?
EXPLANATION: This ballot measure, also known as “The Nevada Higher Education Reform, Accountability and Oversight Amendment,” would remove the constitutional provisions governing the election and duties of the Board of Regents and its control and management of the affairs and funds of the State University and would require the Legislature to provide by law for the governance, control, and management of the State University.
This ballot measure would not repeal any existing statutory provisions governing the Board of Regents, including those that provide for the election of Board members, but it would make the Board a statutory body whose structure, membership, powers, and duties are governed by those existing statutory provisions, subject to any statutory changes made through the legislative process.
BALLOT QUESTION 2: SAME-SEX MARRIAGE LANGUAGE
Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) remove an existing provision recognizing marriage as only between a male person and a female person and require the State of Nevada and its political subdivisions to recognize marriages of and issue marriage licenses to couples, regardless of gender; (2) require all legally valid marriages to be treated equally under the law; and (3) establish a right for religious organizations and clergy members to refuse to perform a marriage and provide that no person is entitled to make any claim against them for exercising that right?
EXPLANATION: This ballot measure would remove an existing provision in the Nevada Constitution which provides that only a marriage between a male person and a female person may be recognized and given effect in Nevada. Based on a 2015 United States Supreme Court decision, this state constitutional provision is currently preempted by federal constitutional law and is therefore unenforceable. In addition, based on the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, each State must: (1) issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples on the same terms and conditions as opposite-sex couples; and (2) recognize same-sex marriages validly performed in another state.
This ballot measure would amend the Nevada Constitution to require that the State of Nevada and its political subdivisions must recognize marriages of and issue marriage licenses to couples regardless of gender, and that all legally valid marriages must be treated equally under the law. Finally, based on a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, a member of the clergy who objects to samesex marriages on moral and religious grounds cannot be compelled to perform same-sex marriages.
This ballot measure would amend the Nevada Constitution to provide that religious organizations and members of the clergy have the right to refuse to perform a marriage, and that no person has the right to make any claim against a religious organization or member of the clergy for refusing to perform a marriage.
BALLOT QUESTION 3: BOARD OF PARDON COMMISSIONERS
Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to: (1) require the State Board of Pardons Commissioners— whose members are the Governor, the justices of the Nevada Supreme Court, and the Nevada Attorney General—to meet at least quarterly; (2) authorize each member of the Board to submit matters for consideration by the Board; and (3) authorize the Board to grant pardons and make other clemency decisions by a majority vote of its members without requiring the Governor to be part of the majority of the Board that votes in favor of such decisions?
EXPLANATION: This ballot measure would amend existing provisions of the Nevada Constitution that govern the powers and functions of the State Board of Pardons Commissioners whose members are the Governor, the justices of the Nevada Supreme Court, and the Nevada Attorney General.
This ballot measure would require the Board to meet at least once each calendar quarter and would allow for each member of the Board to submit matters for the Board’s consideration. This ballot measure would also authorize the Board to grant pardons and make other clemency decisions by a majority vote of its members without requiring the Governor to be part of the majority of the Board that votes in favor of such decisions.
BALLOT QUESTION 4: VOTING RIGHTS
Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a new section guaranteeing specific voting rights to all qualified and registered voters in the State?
EXPLANATION: This ballot measure would amend the Nevada Constitution by providing an enumerated list of voting rights guaranteed to all qualified and registered voters in the State similar to the enumerated list of voting rights currently protected by existing statutes.
Specifically, each voter would be guaranteed the constitutional right to:
- Receive and cast a ballot that is written in a format which allows the clear identification of candidates and accurately records the voter’s selection of candidates;
- Have questions concerning voting procedures answered and have an explanation of the procedures for voting posted conspicuously at the polling place;
- Vote without being intimidated, threatened, or coerced;
- Vote during any period of early voting or on Election Day if the voter has not yet voted and, at the time that the polls close, the voter is waiting in line to vote at a polling place at which, by law, the voter is entitled to vote;
- Return a spoiled ballot and receive a replacement ballot;
- Request assistance in voting, if needed;
- Receive a sample ballot that is accurate, informative, and delivered in a timely manner as provided by law;
- Receive instruction on the use of voting equipment during any period of early voting or on Election Day;
- Have equal access to the elections system without discrimination;
- Have a uniform, statewide standard for counting and recounting all votes accurately as provided by law; and
- Have complaints about elections and election contests resolved fairly, accurately, and efficiently as provided by law.
BALLOT QUESTION 6: ELECTRICITY
Shall Article 4 of the Nevada Constitution be amended to require, beginning in calendar year 2022, that all providers of electric utility services who sell electricity to retail customers for consumption in Nevada generate or acquire incrementally larger percentages of electricity from renewable energy resources so that by calendar year 2030 not less than 50 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by each provider to its retail customers in Nevada comes from renewable energy resources?
EXPLANATION: This ballot measure proposes to amend Article 4 of the Nevada Constitution to require all providers of electric utility services that sell electricity to retail customers for consumption in Nevada to meet a Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) that would go into effect beginning in calendar year 2022 and increase gradually until the RPS reaches 50 percent in calendar year 2030. According to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, an RPS establishes the percentage of electricity sold by an electric utility to retail customers that must come from renewable sources.
The measure requires the Nevada Legislature to provide by law for provisions, consistent with the language of the ballot measure, to implement the requirements of the constitutional amendment.
These requirements include a mandate that each provider of electric utility service that sells electricity to retail customers for consumption in Nevada must generate or acquire electricity from renewable energy resources in an amount that is:
- For calendar years 2022 and 2023, not less than 26 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by the provider to retail customers in Nevada during that calendar year;
- For calendar years 2024 through 2026, inclusive, not less than 34 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by the provider to retail customers in Nevada during that calendar year;
- For calendar years 2027 through 2029, inclusive, not less than 42 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by the provider to retail customers in Nevada during that calendar year; and
- For calendar year 2030 and each calendar year thereafter, not less than 50 percent of the total amount of electricity sold by the provider to retail customers in Nevada during that calendar year.
The Nevada Legislature would have until July 1, 2021 to pass any law required to carry out the provisions of the constitutional amendment. Renewable energy resources is not specifically defined in the ballot measure; however, the language of the ballot measure indicates that renewable energy resources include solar, geothermal, wind, biomass, and waterpower.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, INCLUDING FULL EXPLANATIONS, ARGUMENTS FOR AND AGAINST THE MEASURES, AS WELL AS FISCAL NOTES, CLICK HERE.
