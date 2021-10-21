LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford on Thursday announced voter fraud charges related to the 2020 election.
According to AG Ford, the defendant, Donald Kirk Hartle, 55, of Las Vegas, claimed someone voted his deceased wife's ballot. However, according to Ford, the charges allege that it was Hartle, himself, who voted his deceased wife's ballot.
“Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud and will work to bring any offenders to justice.”
According to a news release, Hartle has been charged with two voter fraud crimes: Voting Using Name of Another Person and Voting More Than Once at Same Election, both category D felonies.
“Our office takes voter fraud very seriously,” said Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske. “Our Securities Division worked hard to bring this case to a close.”
According to the criminal complaint, on or between Oct. 26, 2020 and Oct. 30, 2020, the defendant voted twice, including once in the name of Rosemarie Hartle.
The release notes that both charges are punishable by a prison term of up to four years, as well as a fine of up to $5,000. The defendant’s initial court appearance is set for Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m., in the Las Vegas Township Justice Court.
This case was investigated by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office and is being prosecuted by the Nevada Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecutions Division, the release says.
