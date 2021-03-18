LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson (D-District 8) has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus announced Thursday that Frierson underwent an outpatient surgery for prostate cancer on Wednesday.
"I feel good and am looking forward to getting back to the business of the legislature. I'm grateful for my colleagues who have stepped in during my absence to keep the session running smoothly," Speaker Frierson said in a statement. "I am also thankful that this cancer was detected early through regular check-ups. I encourage all men in Nevada to be there for their families and take their health seriously."
The caucus said Frierson's procedure went well and that he was recovering comfortably. Frierson is expected to return to the Legislature Monday.
Frierson has been the Assembly Speaker for Nevada's three most recent legislative sessions. Frierson was first elected to the Assembly in Nov. 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.