LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new bill is being considered in the Nevada legislature that aims to create more transparency and accountability with Nevada law enforcement agencies.
Assembly Bill 58 would give attorneys general the authority to conduct pattern-or-practice investigations.
The bill would require departments to inform the Attorney General within 72 hours if a law enforcement officer uses physical force that results in substantial bodily harm or death to another person.
The attorney general’s office would be able investigate whether misconducts within a department are isolated incidents by individual officers or if they stem from something bigger, such as a department’s specific training or culture.
“It's important from a transparent perspective, from an accountability perspective, and from a perspective of ensuring that our police officers are given the best tools the best practices for constitutional policing that needs to take place in our communities,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
The attorney general would be able to file civil action to eliminate any patterns or practices that are deemed to be misconducts.
While testifying in support of the bill, Ford made clear the bill is directed at agencies, not individual officers. Agencies, city attorneys and district attorneys would still retain the power to discipline officers.
AB58 was first introduced in November of 2020. It was heard in committee March 16, 2021.
