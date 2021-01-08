LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lot of comparisons have been made between the police response to the Capitol rioters this week and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said race played a big part in the response.
Ford wants these events to be viewed side-by-side to see the difference. Ford said the difference is obvious, with the side being treated very differently.
"This is proof positive that what Black Lives Matter protesters have been talking about, is actual in our existence," Ford said.
Ford said it takes more than a conversation. It takes actually implementing practices and policies.
"Recognizing the difference is one thing, defeating what we are seeing is entirely different and we have to commit ourselves to that."
Ford was vocal about the differences seen in protests immediately following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
"There are a lot of dynamics to yesterday's insurrection," Ford tweeted Thursday. "One is racial, both in terms of police preparation for the event and its response to it. Many are acknowledging that dynamic, though all of us should. But beyond acknowledging the different treatment, we must defeat it."
Ford said Pres. Donald Trump's rhetoric during his campaign and subsequent presidency led up to the actions of the Capitol rioters.
"This is something that we knew was gonna happen," Ford said. "Listen, I have been saying, forever, that Donald Trump's dog whistles to his supporters are dangerous from him saying that he would not commit to an orderly transition of power to him saying that he wanted his people to go watch closely, and propose, which was a signal for voter intimidation from him telling certain people to stand back and stand by. I knew what his intentions were and what they have always been.
"And at the end of the day what we saw yesterday was hopefully the culmination and the end of a tumultuous time period in our nation's history. It is the beginning of additional uprisings, we need to be prepared for that."
