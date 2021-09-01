LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada gained 15,000 registered voters in August, according to the secretary of state's office.
Barbara Cegavske reported an increase of 14,739 active registered voters in August, as compared to July. The total active registered voters in Nevada is 1,869,607, reflecting the 0.79% increase.
Cegavske's office reported 429 registrations for the Democratic party, and 483 for the Republican party. More than 10,000 people registered as nonpartisan, 137 registered as Libertarians and 444 registered as the Independent American Party.
Of the 1.8 million, this was the current breakdown, according to the secretary of state:
- 650,251 are Democrats (34.78%);
- 568,279 are Republicans (30.40%);
- 494,306 are Nonpartisan (26.44%);
- 84,272 are members of the Independent American Party (4.51%)
- 18,134 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.97%)
- 54,365 are members of other minor political parties (2.91%)
You mean 15,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS! ILLEGAL VOTERS!
How many mail in votes do I get? I have an exceptional amount of dead relatives willing to vote.
Vote RED across the board, it’s the only way toget out of the mess we are in! Democrats are running things into the ground!
10000 non partisan voters versus 500 for each other party seems a little sketchy. And the fraud starts already. WTF is going on?
