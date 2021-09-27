LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said on Monday that she would support the Republican National Convention being held in Las Vegas.
Mayor Goodman said Las Vegas "would be the best place" for the group's 2024 convention. The statement came in response to a letter sent by RNC leadership asking the mayor if Las Vegas is interested in being one of the few sites being considered for that next national convention.
According to the release, formal bids to the RNC are due no later than Dec. 1, for the three-day Republican National Convention, which will take place in the summer of 2024.
“To me, this request is not about politics, it’s about bringing millions of dollars in convention business back to our local economy,” said Mayor Goodman. “No one does conventions and conferences better than Las Vegas does, and our community is ready for this major economic boost.”
As stated in the release, "with over 155,000 hotel rooms in close proximity to each other and current tech-savvy technology convention spaces, the mayor believes few cities can compete."
Mayor Goodman said she anticipates that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will also be in contact for holding their national convention in Las Vegas and would be most welcome as well.
National political conventions have projected positive economic impacts of about $200 million to hosting cities, according to the release.
State Republican party Chairman Michael McDonald followed with a statement of support, calling the convention “a huge opportunity for our city and state to bring business back to the convention capital of the world.”
“This convention would certainly provide an economic boost,” the statement said.
The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to an email asking how many cities were invited to bid to host the convention.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Of course she would want to have the convention in Las Vegas. Part of her job as mayor is to be a booster for Las Vegas which includes raising the national profile of the city. Virtually any major would want to host it, remember both San Francisco and New York two of the most liberal cities have hosted the Republican convention multiple times.
That was then. This is now. I seriously doubt very many major cities on either coast or those like Chicago, Detroit or Minneapolis, for example, would step up to host the Republican National Convention.
Oh yeah, all the leftist dregs would just love that
Yeah we fuking love it!
