LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Lieutenant Governor Kate Marshall announced she will transition to her role in the White House on Monday, Sept. 20.
Marshall will be working in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs as a Senior Advisor to Governors.
Her last day as Lieutenant Governor of Nevada will be Friday, Sept. 17.
“I have the honor to be called to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration as Senior Advisor to Governors in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs," Lt. Gov. Marshall said in a written statement. "In many ways, it is an opportunity to continue to expand on the issues I have worked on in Nevada – to ‘Build Back Better’ and to ensure that the American dream can be reached by all who seek it in Nevada and in our country.”
During her time as Lt. Governor, Marshall transformed the office to focus on small business and domestic tourism.
