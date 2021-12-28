LAS VEGAS (AP/FOX5) -- Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.
The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:
“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”
Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.
He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.
Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.
“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid. To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight," Sisolak said in a statement. "I am heartbroken by the news of his passing. Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. We are especially thinking of Harry’s forever love, Landra."
Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever metHe never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle classHe’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021
Sen. Reid was first a family man & every time I was with him or spoke to him he asked first about our family & told me about his family with great pride. In each of my trips to DC, I always was graciously welcomed into his office. He helped with everything I asked, every time.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) December 29, 2021
RIP Senator Reid. He defined Nevada. Not that he was Nevada but that he made Nevada what it is today. #wematter because he mattered. I am forever grateful to have known him. Condolences 💐 to his family. #SenatorReid— Kate Marshall (@KateMarshallNV) December 29, 2021
Senator Reid changed Nevada and my life forever. I’ll spend a lifetime honoring him by fighting the good fight. Always. https://t.co/Rl2yWCEJnK— Yvanna D. Cancela (@YvannaCancela) December 29, 2021
The day after @mjoneslv and I got married, we packed up our Geo Prizm and headed to DC where she interned for @SenatorReid. That was the beginning of 25 years of mentorship and friendship from this great man. Our hearts go out to Landra and the family.— Justin #GetTheVax Jones (@JustinJonesNV) December 29, 2021
