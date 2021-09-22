LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A longtime Las Vegas anchor announced his candidacy for secretary of state Wednesday.
Gerard Ramalho, a former reporter and anchor with KSNV Ch. 3, officially announced his candidacy with a platform that included "restoring confidence in Nevada's election system." Ramalho is a registered Republican.
“Like many Nevadans, I have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of transparency in our election process,” Ramalho said in a press release. “We need to have confidence that the will of the people is being met and minimize the opportunities special interests have to influence the outcome of our elections.
Ramalho said he will push for voter ID laws and fight to eliminate the practice of ballot harvesting. Ramalho's campaign also described him as a "strong voice for the business community," and said he would fight to ensure all businesses are considered essential, alluding to COVID-19 shut downs of non-essential businesses in 2020.
Republican Barbara Cegavske currently serves as the Nevada Secretary of State. She took office in 2015 and won re-election in 2018.
More information on Ramalho's campaign can be found on his website.
