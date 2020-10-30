LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Friday, October 30, is the last day to vote early in the 2020 election.
This was the first election in which every registered voter in Nevada was mailed a paper ballot and county officials said it's been a success.
Clark County registrar of voters Joe Gloria said on a normal election year, less than 5% of votes come from mail in ballots. In 2018, that came to about 44,000 voters. This year, already over 300,000 mail in ballots have been sent in. Gloria and his staff were prepared for the dramatic increase and worked hard to make sure they would be able to handle the volume.
Staff also made sure the mail ballot drop off system was secure. Gloria said there is always someone at the drop boxes, so someone constantly monitors your ballot, and the boxes never leave the site.
"Those will go directly from all of those sites into our election center processing site at the end of the day," Gloria said. "They are not left overnight, they are not left unsecured. So, there's really no reason for voters to be concerned about dropping off their ballot at our ballot boxes."
As a reminder, if you're dropping off a mail in ballot, you do not have to wait in line with those waiting to vote in person. Walk to the front of the line and drop it off.
If you plan on voting in person, Gloria wants to reminds everyone, it's illegal to wear anything that shows support of a candidate to the polls.
"We need to make sure that we're limiting the possibility for disruption in any of our polling places," Gloria said. "So it's inappropriate to wear campaign materials in a hat, badge, anything of that nature and in fact our poll workers are instructed to ask them to remove those items."
Polls are open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.