LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over the last week, tensions have been high politically. The FBI is now warning of potential violence across the country ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are preparing for the worst case scenario following attacks on the U.S. Capitol last week. LVMPD said they are speaking with federal law enforcement and police in Carson City on the latest developments or possible threats ahead of inauguration.
LVMPD joined FOX5 on Behind the Badge to talk about the steps they're taking to address possible violence, and the importance of protecting citizens' First Amendment right to peacefully protest and assemble.
