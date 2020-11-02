LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Election Day is only one day away and tensions are high around the country, including Nevada.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it is ready to deal with any issues that come up on November 3 and in the days after the election.
There will be 600 non-patrol officers and detectives on standby and a Deployment Operations Center will be stood up at Metro headquarters, like it is for other major events.
More than 100 voting sites will be open Tuesday and LVMPD Deputy Chief Andy Walsh said it will be difficult to keep up with all of them because they are spread out across the valley. He said the department is focused on making sure everyone has the chance to vote safely.
Walsh said you might not see police presence at the poll, but officers will do random visits at the polling locations to watch for signs of intimidation. And if you do see police car, he said they are not there to intimidate, but rather to protect the rights of voters.
