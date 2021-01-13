LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a report of department employee possible involvement in the Capitol riot in D.C.
"As the F.B.I. continues its investigation into the attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C. the LVMPD received information that some of its employees may have participated. We intend to conduct a thorough inquiry into these allegations and will cooperate with federal officials in any way we can to aid in this investigation," police said in a statement.
FOX5 also reached out to other police jurisdictions.
NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE
"The North Las Vegas Police Department is not aware of any employees attending the incident at the US Capitol and there are no investigations. NLVPD policies, procedures, rules, and regulations are adopted in the interest of discipline and efficient police service and are not intended to create higher standards than imposed by law. They are to be used as a guide to consistently do the right thing for the community, as long as it is safe, legal, and ethical. Any consequence would follow our departments policy and procedures for disciplinary actions which range from the following: A verbal warning, re-training, and all the way to termination with the possibility of criminal prosecution."
HENDERSON POLICE
"We are unaware of any Henderson Police Department employee being present or participating in these events."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
