LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a protest on Trump's election defeat was largely peaceful as of Wednesday afternoon.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said police are on scene of the protest, but that the protest has been largely peaceful. Parra said no roads are closed surrounding the protest.
Parra said roads would only close if the protest became large enough to spill into the streets.
The "Stop the Election Steal" protest against President-elect Joe Biden's election win was organized by conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, according to organizers. The protest started earlier Wednesday morning, before protests unfolded in Washington D.C. Protests in D.C. started shortly after Congress began the Electoral College certification process.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called today's events "the opposite of patriotic."
The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic -- it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Protesters needed in Carson city ,nv and get rid of sizelscum & few other criminals up there !
