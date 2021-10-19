LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced Tuesday morning that she is running for governor of the state of Nevada.
Fiore will join a crowded field of challengers hoping to unseat Democrat Steve Sisolak, as other Republicans running in next year's June primary include former Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert and businessmen Guy Nohra.
In a message shared on Twitter, Fiore said, "My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting."
AP reported that a campaign video released Tuesday shows Fiore walking through the desert in a red dress with a handgun strapped to her waist that she later unholsters to fire at bottles labeled “vaccine mandates,” “critical race theory,” and “voter fraud.”
My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting. Join the fight: https://t.co/k9QWQjPn6v pic.twitter.com/JuKbwZeXCg— Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) October 19, 2021
“I’ve spent my whole life fighting the establishment,” she says, standing in front of a pickup truck adorned with a Trump 2024 bumper sticker. “We need outsiders, fighters, not the same old boring, moderate, compromise blue-blazer politicians.”
Watch Fiore's full announcement below:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
I tried to read her announcement, but I was distracted by a high pitched, dog whistle sound.....
'merica! Freedumb!
Too funny. Joey Gilbert for governor.
