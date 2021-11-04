LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony said Thursday he intends to run for state lieutenant governor in 2022.
Anthony, a Republican who lost a bid for Clark County Commission last year pointed in a statement to what he called “catastrophic” state policies about the coronavirus pandemic and the state economy. He said he wants to “lay out competing visions on how to best move Nevada forward.”
The lieutenant governor post is vacant after Democrat Kate Marshall resigned in September to join President Joe Biden’s administration. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, hasn’t named a replacement.
Anthony joins two other announced Republican candidates: Former state treasurer Dan Schwartz and business consultant Mack Miller, who has run previously for state Assembly and Las Vegas mayor.
Candidate filings are in March.
Anthony is in his final four-year term on the Las Vegas City Council.
He lost his 2020 bid for County Commission to Ross Miller, a Democrat, by 10 votes. The state Supreme Court in June upheld a lower court ruling rejecting Anthony’s bid to force a new election.
Anthony is a retired Las Vegas police captain. He served two terms on the state Board of Regents and dropped out of a race for Congress in 2018, citing health reasons.
