LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- History was made when Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States.
"I am overjoyed," said Berna Rhodes-Ford, president of the Theta Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. "Watching the inauguration, I came to tears several times."
Harris made history as the first Black, South Asian and female vice president of the United States.
"Just knowing all of the things that Black women in particular have endured in this country, it was just a beacon of hope," Rhodes-Ford said.
Harris attended Howard University, a prestigious, historically Black college. It was there where she became a devoted member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
"Alpha Kappa Alpha, its mission is service to all mankind," Rhodes-Ford said. "This is the ultimate service that she is giving for her country."
The sorority was founded January 15, 1908.
"At that time, Black women were not considered human," Rhodes-Ford.
Rhodes-Ford said this accomplishment is beyond sorority founders' wildest dreams.
"For Kamala Harris to ascend to the position, it's just amazing," Rhodes-Ford said. "I don't even think they could have envisioned such greatness. I know they believed that they would be great and we would be great, but I don't know that they would have envisioned that."
Rhodes-Ford said while the inauguration is historic and should be celebrated, there is still work to be done.
"I expect to see her continue the work that she has started," Rhodes-Ford said. "I expect diversity within the administration. I expect to see women in leadership roles, minorities in leadership roles."
She said she's hopeful for what's to come.
"I have no doubt that she is going to do right by the people," Rhodes-Ford. "Not just the people who voted for her, but right by the people of this country. And that gives me hope, that gives me pride."
