UPDATE: Judge Joe Hardy ruled Tuesday evening that polling places referenced in a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party will remain open until 8 p.m.
Anyone in line at the listed locations by 8 p.m. can still cast a ballot.
Clark County spokesperson Erik Pappa said ballot results will be released on time despite some locations staying open late.
#JudgeJoeHardy rules that the polling places referenced in Trump vs Gloria remain open until 8p pic.twitter.com/fIm9zYQRhF— M Price (@LasVegasCourts) November 4, 2020
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The campaign for President Donald Trump and the Nevada Republican party filed a lawsuit on Election Day regarding hours at some polling locations.
The lawsuit is asking the Nevada Eighth Judicial Court to grant a preliminary and permanent injunctive relief directing the defendant, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, to keep several polling locations open until 8 p.m., due to technical issues earlier in the day.
"Thirty vote centers will remain open for voting until 8 p.m. today in compliance with a court order just handed down," according to a statement from the county. "Attached is a copy of the unsigned order, which includes the list of locations.
This morning, 29 vote centers opened after 7:10 a.m. due to technical issues."
The lawsuit claimed the following locations were affected:
- Burkholder, Lyal Mid. Sch
- Clark County Building Department;
- Heritage Park Senior Facility
- Shadow Ridge High School
- Goolsby, Judy And John Elem
- Guinn, Kenny C. Mid. Sch.
- Sun City Macdonald Ranch Community Ctr.
- Bass, John Elem. - 10377 Rancho Destino Rd.
- Canarelli, Lawrence and Heidi Mid. Sch.
- Desert Breeze Community Ctr.
- Conners, Eileen Elem.
- Kesterson, Lorna Elem.
- Gray, R. Guild Elem.
- Coleman, Cora Senior Ctr.
- Desert Oasis High School
- Schofield, Jack J.H.S.
- Cram, Brian And Teri Mid. Sch.
- Leavitt, Justice Myron Mid. Sch.
- Cadwallader, Ralph L. Mid. Sch.
- Las Vegas Athletic Club, Rainbow
- Knudson, K. O. Mid. Sch.
- Lawrence, Clifford J.H.S
- Historic Fifth Street School
- Reed, Doris Elementary
- Monaco, Mario C. and Joann Middle School
- Aliante Library
- Keller, Duane Middle School
- Boulevard Mall (near Applebee’s)
- McDoniel Elementary School
- Winchester Dondero Cultural Center
READ THE FULL LAWSUIT BELOW:
Trump v Gloria by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
