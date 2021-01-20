LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas father of six is out of federal prison Wednesday after President Donald Trump commuted his 29-year sentence in the final hours of his presidency.
Kyle Kimoto is now out of Lompoc, a federal prison in California. Kimoto has been reunited with his children and they are on their way back to Las Vegas as of Wednesday evening.
The singer Jewel learned about the Las Vegas family and made their cause of getting their father out of prison her own. Jewel reached out to Ivanka Trump about the family. Trump reached out to her father who commuted Kimoto’s sentence.
The moment the family got the news was recorded.
“It’s Ivanka Trump calling and I have Jewel on the line,” Ivanka Trump explained to the Kimoto children as they gathered around a table.
“President Trump just commuted your dad’s sentence,” Trump continued. Kimoto’s children screamed and tears flowed.
Juliette Berkabile, Kimoto’s ex-wife and mother of his six children said she could only have dreamed of this day not long ago.
“Three weeks ago, this really wasn’t even on the radar … Ivanka called it was around 9 o’clock at night, everybody had been waiting on pins and needles all day. It was such a slim chance they very not very optimistic,” Berkabile explained.
“My youngest was only 2 years old when he went to prison, she’s now 15,” Berkabile added.
Kimoto served 12 years. The Federal Trade Commission called Kimoto the "chief architect" of a telemarketing scheme involving deceptive credit card offers, fraudulently netting $43 million.
A statement from the White House Wednesday explained the clemency decision:
Mr. Kimoto has been an exemplary prisoner, has held numerous jobs, shown remorse, and mentored other inmates in faith. upon his release, he has a job offer and will help care for his six children and three grandchildren.
For years, the Kimoto family had actively sought clemency on a Facebook page refusing to ever give up hope.
“It’s a new beginning. It's a second chance right now, starting today,” Berkabile asserted.
Jewel has worked with the Kimoto children for 10 years with the Inspiring Children Foundation. Ivanka Trump championed prison reform while her father was in office.
Kimoto was one of 70 people whose sentences were commuted by Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.