LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 200 Nevada National Guard soldiers and airmen will be assisting federal law enforcement through President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Guard members will be in Washington, D.C. "in the days prior and during the January 20" event, they said.
Soldiers from the Guard's 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry and 3665th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company and airmen in the 152nd Communications Flight are are scheduled to leave in the next week.
The National Guard said this was planned prior to Jan. 6.
They said 30 other states will send guardsmen to the capital for the inauguration. Nevada's will include military personnel and equipment for the ceremony.
The Dept. of Defense authorized up to 20,000 troops on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.