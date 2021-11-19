A sharply divided House has approved the Democrats' sweeping social and environment bill, Build Back Better, a big victory for President Joe Biden.
Republicans solidly opposed the measure, but Democrats prevailed after the party's progressives and moderates ended months of disputes over its size and scope.
The legislation now moves to the Senate, where moderates like West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are poised to curtail the bill further. The measure would bolster child care assistance, create free preschool, curb seniors' prescription drug costs and combat climate change.
Passage came after new cost estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would cause federal deficits to grow by $160 billion over the coming decade.
NEVADA REACTIONS
REP. DINA TITUS
"The Build Back Better Act is historic legislation that makes once-in-a-generation progress. It creates good jobs, cuts taxes for the middle class, addresses climate change, and is paid for by raising taxes on corporations and the ultra-wealthy who have avoided paying their fair share for decades. This plan also helps Nevada families by lowering the cost of everyday expenses and making overdue investments in education, child care, home care, and health care,” Congresswoman Dina Titus.
REP. SUSIE LEE
"Nevadans sent me to Congress to deliver lower costs for prescription drugs, affordable health care and child care, tax breaks for the middle class, and policies that will fight this climate crisis with the urgency that it demands,” Nevada Rep. Susie Lee said in a statement. “Today, we have taken another step forward in delivering on our promise. Earlier this month, I was proud to work with my colleagues from both parties to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and now I’m committed to seeing this historic investment in jobs, education, families, and our environment across the finish line.”
REP. STEVEN HORSFORD
"As Congress developed and negotiated the Build Back Better Act, my priority was to make sure the needs of Nevada’s Fourth District would be reflected in the final legislation. I’m proud that a number of my bills were included in today’s package, advancing key funding for community violence intervention, prescription drug pricing reform, clean energy, health care affordability, and more," Rep. Steven Horsford said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.