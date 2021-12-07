LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ray Spencer, currently the homicide lieutenant for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, will announce a run for city council on Wednesday.
Spencer will be running for Las Vegas City Council Ward 6, currently held by Michele Fiore, who is running for governor.
The Nevada GOP announced a press conference for Spencer on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hills Park.
Additional details about Spencer's campaign were not immediately released.
