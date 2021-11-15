LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law.
According to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, this is the breakdown of funds coming to Nevada:
- $2.5 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs
- $459 million for public transportation
- $403 million for water infrastructure
- $293 million for airport improvements
- $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs
- $100 million for broadband infrastructure
- $38 million for the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations
- $12 million in cybersecurity infrastructure
- $8.6 million for wildfire prevention
Sisolak said the act will "make life better for millions of Nevada residents, create a generation of good-paying union jobs and economic growth, and position our State and nation toward a path of success."
Nevada has 28 bridges and over 1,090 miles of highway in poor condition, and commute times have increased nearly eight percent since 2011, according to Congressman Steven Horsford. The average Nevada driver pays $558 per year due to driving on roads in need of repair.
Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said this is an "unprecedented opportunity" for Southern Nevada leaders to identify infrastructure needs.
"By working together, we will ensure the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will meet the needs of our growing region and improve the quality of life for all Nevadans," she said in a statement.
Fourteen percent of Nevada households do not have an internet subscription and 4% of Nevadans live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure, Horsford said. Nevadans who rely on public transportation spend an extra 134% of their time commuting and non-White households are twice as likely to commute via public transportation. Five percent of transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman emphasized her ongoing push for widening I-15 between Nevada and California.
Glad to see a focus on the nation’s infrastructure needs. @PeteButtigieg, would love to see some of that funding prioritized for projects to get freight moving off the docks in Calif. and out to the country. I-15 between Barstow & Stateline is a choke point that must addressed.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) November 15, 2021
The Nevada Department of Transportation said the bill will provide $2.5 billion to the Nevada State Highway Fund over the course of five years.
The funding means an additional $83.5 million, or 21% increase, in federal transportation funding.
"Funding will ultimately increase to $520.7 million in fiscal year 2026, a 31 percent increase over current funding, when the legislation expires. Also included in the transportation bill is funding for bridge preservation to help maintain the state’s more than 2,100 bridges amid a $171 million backlog in bridge preservation work statewide," an NDOT spokesperson said.
