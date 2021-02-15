LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson-based social media platform is back online after it lost its web host for several weeks.
Parler, a social media website promoting free speech that has attracted many right-wing users who may have been removed from other platforms, said it would officially relaunch Monday after "Big Tech" removed the site temporarily.
“Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse. When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back,” interim CEO at Parler Mark Meckler said in a release. “Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue.”
Parler made national headlines after it was discovered that many who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 used the platform to coordinate the attack. Amazon Web Services stopped hosting Parler as a result on Jan. 10, leaving it offline for several weeks.
Parler said its 20 million current users can start using the website immediately. Sign-ups for new users will begin the following week.
In early February, Parler removed CEO John Matze due to conflicting "visions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.