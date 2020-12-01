(AP) -- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he thinks President Donald Trump should attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration because it would be “good for the country.”
The South Carolina senator said he spoke with the president over the weekend and encouraged him to pursue his legal challenges to the election results.
Graham said Monday: “He’s going to fight for every vote and push systems to get better and I said, ‘Keep it up.'”
But Graham says after the Electoral College formally confirms Biden as president-elect on Dec. 14, Trump should agree to attend the new president's inauguration.
“I think it’s good for the country, would be good for him,” Graham said. “We’ll know in December. I hope Biden would come to his.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.