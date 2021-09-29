LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the U.S. and Nevada be flown at half-staff at state public buildings and grounds on Thursday.
The order is from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 30 in remembrance of former Rep. James H. Bilbray.
Bilbray died on Sept. 19 at age 83. He served in the U.S. Congress, as a University of Nevada Regent and Nevada State Senator. He was later appointed to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. He retired in 2016.
“Tomorrow, we will lower the flags and give our esteemed recognition to Representative James H. Bilbray, a Battle Born Nevadan with a distinguished career whose unwavering dedication to public service and to the people of Nevada undeniably led to the betterment of our State,” said Sisolak in a written statement.
Bilbray also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1955 to 1963 and was a member of the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors from 1990 through 1992, and continued to serve as a member of the U.S. Military Academy Board of Visitors from 1995 through 1999, according to the governor's office.
