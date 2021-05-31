LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nothing like a friendly wager on sports, right governors?
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Sunday afternoon to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for a friendly bet on the outcome of the Golden Knights-Avalanche second round series.
With the @GoldenKnights - @Avalanche series beginning tonight, I'm challengingmy friend @GovofCO to a little wager. A case of @reavo7five’s @7FiveBrewingthat the Knights will beat the Avalanche and advance to the next round. What do you think, Governor Polis? #VegasBorn— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 30, 2021
"A case of @reavo7five's @7FiveBrewing that the Knights will beat the Avalanche and advance to the next round. What do you think, Governor Polis?" Sisolak said.
I love a good friendly challenge! We would love to put a case of @OdellBrewing on the line. #GoAvsGo— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 31, 2021
Gov. Polis replied to Sisolak, offering up a case of Odell Brewing beer as part of the bet.
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves has his own line of craft beer, 7Five Brewing. Odell Brewing, while not owned by an Avalanche player, is based out of Fort Collins, Colorado.
The governors made the wager ahead of Game 1, which ended with the Avalanche beating the Golden Knights 7-1. The winner of the best-of-seven series will advance to the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.