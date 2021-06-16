sisolak bill
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a bill into law Friday, June 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. The law would make Nevada the first to vote on the 2024 presidential primary contests, though national political parties would need to agree to changes in the calendar or state parties could risk losing their delegates at presidential nominating conventions. (AP Photo/John Locher)
 
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced that he made his quarterly salary donation to the state's K-12 public schools.

According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak made a salary donation of $27,322.41, which totals more than $241,000 in contributions since he took office in Jan. 2019. 

The release notes that after the disbursements are made, he will have donated to more than 100 Title 1 elementary, middle and high schools across the state.

"The Governor continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools," the governor's office said in the release.

