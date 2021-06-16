LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday announced that he made his quarterly salary donation to the state's K-12 public schools.
According to a news release, Gov. Sisolak made a salary donation of $27,322.41, which totals more than $241,000 in contributions since he took office in Jan. 2019.
The release notes that after the disbursements are made, he will have donated to more than 100 Title 1 elementary, middle and high schools across the state.
"The Governor continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools," the governor's office said in the release.
Today, I made my $27,322.41 salary donation to @NevadaReady to support NV's public schools, totaling more than $241,000 since taking office in January '19. The First Lady & I remain humbled by the opportunity to give back to the schools of this great State. pic.twitter.com/Up2pGNrrDW— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.