LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday called a special session of the Nevada Legislature to address redistricting.
According to a news release, the special session will take place Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. This date was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership, the release notes.
Sisolak issued the following statement:
Today, I am focused on honoring and paying tribute to Nevada’s Veterans for all they have done for our State and for our country. Beginning on Friday, I look forward to working with members of the Nevada Legislature on this important topic. I look forward to an efficient and productive session to fulfill the constitutional obligation ensuring representation is reflective of our population according to the latest Census figures.
According to the governor's office matters to be considered by the Legislature include:
- Redistricting and reapportionment of legislative districts for Nevada State Senators and Assembly Members;
- Redistricting and reapportionment of districts for the Board of Regents;
- Redistricting of districts for Representatives in Congress; and,
- A temporary adjustment to the candidate filing period for judicial candidates to coincide with the candidate filing period of non-judicial candidates, in order to accommodate elections officials’ preparation for the 2022 election.
Sisolak's office states that the formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by his office on Friday when State offices are re-opened after the Veterans Day holiday.
(2) comments
The communist governor and his band of unamerican liberal garbage!
Why hasn't this supposed "communist" governor supported a single piece of communist legislation? Who ever is telling you he's a communist is absolutely lying this man is a capitalist through and through for good and bad.
