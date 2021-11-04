LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak's office announced Thursday that he has again made his quarterly state salary donation to Nevada's K-12 public schools.
According to a news release, his donation of $27,475.44 brings his contribution total since taking office in Jan. 2019 to more than $268,000.
"Governor Sisolak continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools," the release says.
The release notes that after the disbursements are made, Gov. Sisolak will have donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle and high schools across Nevada.
Gov. Sisolak provided the below statement:
As Governor of Nevada, the educational and the academic achievement of our students is a top priority to me and my administration. And these continued donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my personal commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools. The First Lady and I are humbled to have the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this great State.
