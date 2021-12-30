LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that he has again made made his quarterly salary donation to the state's K-12 public schools.
According to a news release from his office, his donation of $27,474.45 brings his total contribution since taking office in Jan. 2019 to almost $300,000.
Gov. Sisolak has donated to more than 100 Title 1 elementary, middle and high schools across the state, the release notes.
His office notes that he continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools.
Today, I made my quarterly State salary donation of $27,474.45 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools, continuing my pre-election promise to donate my entire taxpayer-funded salary to positively impact Nevada's public schools. pic.twitter.com/0YOWhp0whR— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 30, 2021
