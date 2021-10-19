LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore announced Tuesday morning that she is running for governor of the state of Nevada.
Fiore will join a crowded field of challengers hoping to unseat Democrat Steve Sisolak, as other Republicans running in next year's June primary include former Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert and businessmen Guy Nohra.
In a message shared on Twitter, Fiore said, "My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting."
My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn’t me and never will be. I will never stop fighting. Join the fight: https://t.co/k9QWQjPn6v pic.twitter.com/JuKbwZeXCg— Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) October 19, 2021
Fiore, a New York City native, served in Nevada’s Assembly from 2012 to 2016, during which she opposed tax increases, supported gun rights and spearheaded a controversial proposal that would have dramatically curbed federal power to manage public lands and waters in Nevada.
Her ties to rancher Cliven Bundy and his family put her in a media spotlight during armed standoffs between self-described citizen militia members and federal law enforcement in Bunkerville, Nevada, in 2014 and Malheur, Oregon, in 2016.
She gained additional attention during a 2016 run for Congress for sending a Christmas card showing her and her family with a variety of firearms. She was elected to the City Council in 2017.
“I’ve spent my whole life fighting the establishment,” Fiore says in a campaign video released Tuesday, standing in front of a Ford F-150 adorned with a Trump 2024 bumper sticker. “We need outsiders, fighters, not the same old boring, moderate, compromise blue-blazer politicians.”
The video shows Fiore walking through the desert in a red dress with a handgun strapped to her waist that she unholsters to fire at bottles labeled “vaccine mandates,” “critical race theory” and “voter fraud.”
Fiore’s entrance adds her to a list of Republican gubernatorial candidates in Nevada and other purple states who are assailing state-level executive actions that Democratic incumbents running for reelection have enacted. In Nevada, candidates trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak have blamed the state’s sluggish economic recovery on mandates and restrictions he put in place.
“Michele Fiore’s entrance will only make this primary more expensive, bruising, and as far-right as it can get. Whoever makes it out alive will spend the general election trying to redefine themselves and refill their bank account,” said Mallory Payne, a spokesperson for Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to reelect Sisolak.
Fiore’s announcement comes amid reports of an FBI probe into Fiore’s campaign finance records and tales of physical confrontations with a former political ally at City Hall.
She will likely draw support from conservative Republicans who see her as a champion for gun rights and an advocate for former President Donald Trump. Her entrance may shift debates to the right in a race in which former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, once known as a moderate, has refused to explicitly say Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.
On Tuesday, Fiore, who was elected Nevada’s Republican National committeewoman in 2020, said she supported efforts to audit the state’s 2020 election result. Gilbert, who was outside the U.S. Capitol when it was violently stormed on Jan. 6 has also called for additional election review.
Fiore said she planned approach the campaign similar to her previous political battles and wouldn’t work with Democrats if it meant compromising her positions.
“That isn’t me. You’ll never hear me do that. If you want that, then vote for one of my primary opponents,” Fiore said.
Watch Fiore's full announcement below:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Compromise greases the wheels of democracy and is essential to the process. If she is unwilling to compromise and make tough decisions then I am unwilling to vote for her.
I tried to read her announcement, but I was distracted by a high pitched, dog whistle sound.....
'merica! Freedumb!
Too funny. Joey Gilbert for governor.
