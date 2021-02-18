LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 after a no-knock warrant was served at her apartment in Louisville, the Nevada legislature is looking at making changes to no-knock warrants.
Senate Bill 50, proposed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, would require evidence that a no-knock warrant is necessary to ensure the safety of law enforcement or to prevent the destruction of evidence.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford spoke to the committee Wednesday in favor of the legislation. His office reportedly received lots of feedback after Taylor's death, asking for limits on the use of no-knock warrants.
"If passed, our bill would only allow judges to issue no-knock warrants in the most extreme circumstances to protect the lives of the public and police officers and require no-knock warrants to used in specific ways by trained officers," Ford's office said in a tweet.
The bill would be the first in Nevada's history addressing no-knock warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.